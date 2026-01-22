Trump is buying eleven icebreakers from Finland for Arctic Ocean patrolling

In Helsinki is an ice testing center at the Aker Arctic Technology's with a scale model of an icebreaker floating in a 70-meter-long simulation tank.

“We are buying the best icebreakers in the world, and Finland is known for producing them,” US president Donald Trump said, as part of his campaign to take over Greenland and his concern as the Arctic Ocean becomes more navigable and with more trade routes.

Trump argued the case as one of national security, underlining the presence of “aggressive military postures and economic penetration by foreign adversaries,” by which he meant Russia and China.

The fact is that as climate change is making the Arctic Ocean more navigable for cargo ships, and icebreakers can and must clear the way by breaking through the ice. While President Trump continues to insist that the US should own Greenland, his broader focus on the Arctic region has led Washington to order new icebreakers, a first batch of eleven involving a contract of US$ 3.5 billion for the so called Arctic Security Cutters.

For these ships, which can navigate seas covered in solid ice, the US has turned to the world expert: Finland.

Finland is the undisputed world leader when it comes to icebreakers. Finnish companies have designed 80% of all those currently in operation and 60% are built in Finnish shipyards.

The country leads out of necessity, explains Maunu Visuri, president and CEO of the Finnish state-owned company Arctia, which operates a fleet of eight icebreakers.

“Finland is the only country in the world where all ports can freeze over during the winter,” he says, adding that 97% of all goods in the country are imported by sea.

Under US law, Navy and Coast Guard ships must be built domestically, but in this case the president waived that requirement for national security reasons.

Four of the icebreakers will be built in Finland the first should be ready by 2028. A further seven of the “Arctic Security Cutters”, are to be built in the US, using Finnish designs and expertise.

“It is essential that it has sufficient structural strength and motor power,” says ice performance engineer Riikka Matala.

Mika Hovilainen, the firm's chief executive, adds that the shape of the ship is also crucial. “You have to have a hull shape that breaks the ice by pushing it down,” he says.

“It's not cutting, it's not shredding.”

The US orders are part of an effort to catch up with the number of Russian icebreakers. Currently Russia has around 40, including eight that are nuclear powered. By contrast, the US presently only has three in operation.

Meanwhile China operates around five polar-capable vessels. “None of them are technically icebreakers,” says Rybski, pointing to their design not meeting the strict criteria. “But they are increasing their fleet.”