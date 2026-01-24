Brazil courted by U.S., EU over critical minerals amid geopolitical competition

Brazil has positioned itself as a strategic player in the global competition for critical minerals such as graphite, nickel, and niobium, which are essential for clean energy technologies, batteries, and defense systems. Both the United States and the European Union have stepped up diplomatic and commercial engagement with Brasília to secure supply deals and cooperation in value chains considered vital for the energy transition and industrial security.

Brazilian officials, aware of their country’s vast mineral potential, have stressed that any collaboration will be assessed against environmental sustainability standards and national economic interests. They aim to avoid over‑dependence on single buyers while maximizing local benefits.

International analysts note that Brazil could emerge as a major supplier outside the traditional dominance of China, especially for minerals critical to electric vehicle batteries and renewable energy infrastructure.

This strategic positioning comes amid intensifying global competition to secure critical supply chains, driven by policy shifts toward industrial autonomy and trade fragmentation.