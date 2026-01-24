Brazil is expecting 353 million tons from the 2025/26 grains’ harvest

24th Saturday, January 2026 - 15:20 UTC Full article

Overall production is 0.3% higher than in 2024/25, but the planted area has increased 2.1 million tons to 89.3 million tons

Brazil is heading for a new record production of its 2025/26 grains harvest, mainly soybeans, maize sorghum, sunflower, according to the latest survey by Conab, the country’s agriculture supplies company. Overall the harvest is expected to reach 353.1 million tons, 0.3% higher than the previous farm year, while the area sown has reached 83.9 million hectares, 2.1 million higher than in 2024/25.

In the vast Brazilian territory, the north/northeast region is forecasted to reach 55.8 million tons (15.8% of the total), while in the central/south region is estimated at 297.3 million tons (84.2%), and the Center/West and main production area, with 174.5 million tons, equivalent to almost half the overall crop production.

More specifically soybean is expected to reach 176.1 million tons, 2.7% higher than the previous harvest, with the area planted also grown 2.8% from 47.4 million hectares to 48.7 million hectares. Yields remain overall stable, conditioned by climatic conditions.

Regarding maize, and the three crops, despite an increase in area sown, from 21.7 million to 22.8 million hectares, there has been a slight drop in volume and yields, which has meant that the overall harvest is estimated at 138.9 million tons, compared to 141 million tons in 2024/25. Likewise the yield has fallen 343 kilos per hectare, from 6.457 to 6.114 k/ha.

Sorghum according to Conab is expanding with the area planted increasing 11.3% and the crop has increased from 6.1 million to 6.7 million tons.

Brazil’s demand for vegetable oil and bio-diesel has also had an impact on sunflower production, with a 102.000 tons production, an expansion both in area and volume, compared to 2024/25.

With rice, production is estimated down 13% to 11.1 million tons, while the area planted also dropped 9.9%. Price and other options played a role. When it comes to feijão, or black beans, a staple legume in Brazil, total production is expected at 3 million tons, with a slight 0.5% drop from the previous harvest, and also an 11% reduction in the area planted.

Regarding winter crops, the final volumes will be officially delivered next month but it is anticipated that the main grain, wheat, reached 7.9 million tons, similar to the previous winter season, despite a 20% fall in the area planted. Anyhow Brazil is a strong importer of wheat and rice from its Mercosur partners.