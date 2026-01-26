SEC Whistleblower Attorneys: SEC Whistleblower Advocates' Screening Tool Helps Evaluate Cases Early

SEC whistleblower advocates' eligibility calculator helps screen cases before filing.

Most people don't know if their information qualifies for the SEC whistleblower program. Employees at publicly traded companies witness potential violations daily. Corporate insiders see questionable accounting. Compliance officers spot unauthorized trading. Senior executives observe suspicious transactions. Few understand whether observations meet legal thresholds.

Experienced SEC whistleblower attorneys help potential clients evaluate eligibility before filing. SEC Whistleblower Advocates created a proprietary eligibility calculator to assist in screening. The tool helps people assess whether their information might qualify for the SEC whistleblower program. A free consultation provides a detailed evaluation from former prosecutors.

Why Eligibility Screening Matters

The Dodd-Frank Act established specific requirements for SEC whistleblower claims. Federal securities laws define what constitutes qualifying information. Not every workplace concern meets the threshold. Understanding eligibility prevents wasted effort and protects careers.

The Securities and Exchange Commission receives over 20,000 submissions annually. The exchange commission opens roughly 2,000 investigations yearly. Most whistleblower claims never advance past initial review. Submissions lacking key elements get dismissed quickly.

SEC whistleblower law requires original information about securities violations. Generic complaints don't qualify. Observations from public sources fail eligibility tests. Information must come from independent knowledge. The SEC relies on corporate insiders who possess non-public details.

How the Eligibility Calculator Works

SEC Whistleblower Advocates developed screening tools based on decades of enforcement experience. Jordan Thomas served as a principal architect of the SEC whistleblower program. He knows what the exchange commission requires. His team designed the calculator to assess key qualification factors.

The tool evaluates several critical elements. Does the information relate to federal securities laws violations? Have potential violations occurred within statute limitations? Does the whistleblower possess independent knowledge? Will successful enforcement action likely exceed the $1 million threshold?

Complex securities laws make self-assessment difficult. The Sarbanes-Oxley Act covers certain violations. The False Claims Act applies to specific fraud cases. The Consumer Protection Act addresses consumer-related securities fraud. Determining which law applies requires expertise.

Key Eligibility Requirements

Original Information Requirement

SEC whistleblower attorneys explain that information must be original. Public domain facts don't qualify. News reports fail the test. Information derived from public filings gets rejected. The SEC office needs details not available elsewhere.

Corporate insiders possess qualifying knowledge. Employees witness securities violations firsthand. Compliance officers discover regulatory violations during audits. Senior executives observe corporate misconduct in real time. Internal reporting sometimes provides original information.

Securities Law Violations

Qualifying violations must breach federal securities laws. Securities fraud schemes qualify clearly. Market manipulation meets requirements. Investment fraud through Ponzi schemes works. Financial fraud involving publicly traded companies counts.

Violations must involve securities specifically. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission handles commodities fraud. Other law enforcement agencies pursue non-securities matters. SEC whistleblower claims require securities violations under SEC rules.

Monetary Threshold

Successful SEC enforcement action must collect over $1 million in monetary sanctions. Small violations don't generate whistleblower awards. The enforcement must result in significant financial penalties. Monies collected determine award eligibility.

Whistleblower reward calculations depend on recovery amounts. Awards range from 10 to 30 percent of monetary sanctions. A $10 million enforcement generates $1 million to $3 million in potential awards. Larger cases produce bigger whistleblower awards.

Independent Knowledge

SEC whistleblowers need independent analysis beyond public information. Reading news articles doesn't create eligibility. Reviewing public filings alone fails. Independent knowledge comes from workplace access or specialized analysis.

Employees possess independent knowledge through job duties. Accountants analyzing financial fraud have expertise. Traders' understanding of market manipulation schemes brings value. Foreign officials aware of bribery possess unique information.

What the Calculator Cannot Replace

The eligibility calculator provides initial screening. SEC whistleblower attorneys offer a detailed case evaluation. A confidential consultation examines facts thoroughly. Former prosecutors assess legal options comprehensively.

Richard Levine spent 30 years at the SEC office. He reviewed all whistleblower award applications. His experience evaluating SEC whistleblower cases proves invaluable. Robert Wilson led investigations for over 20 years. His prosecution background identifies potential violations quickly.

The legal team collectively handled more than 500 enforcement actions. Former government experience enables accurate eligibility assessment. SEC whistleblower law expertise developed over the decades.

Common Violations That Qualify

Corporate Disclosure and Financial Fraud

Corporate disclosure violations account for 25 percent of whistleblower claims. Companies submit false financial statements to regulatory authorities. Executives manipulate quarterly earnings. Investors receive misleading information. Financial fraud hides actual company performance.

Market Manipulation Schemes

Market manipulation creates artificial stock prices. Coordinated trading inflates values temporarily. Pump and dump operations deceive investors. Unauthorized trading occurs without client approval. SEC relies on insiders to detect schemes.

Investment Fraud and Ponzi Schemes

Ponzi schemes promise guaranteed returns. Early investors receive payments from new money. Investment fraud destroys retirement savings. Financial fraud schemes collapse eventually. Corporate insiders often see warning signs first.

Foreign Bribery

Violations involving foreign officials generate massive penalties. Companies pay bribes to secure contracts. International clients report cross-border schemes. The SEC office coordinates with other law enforcement on global cases.

Retaliation Protection Considerations

Whistleblower rights include protection from adverse employment actions. Companies cannot fire employees who report regulatory violations. Internal reporting sometimes triggers retaliation claim situations. Federal court protections help SEC whistleblowers.

Successful whistleblower retaliation claims result in double back pay. Employees get reinstated to their positions. Legal violations of retaliation laws carry consequences. The Sarbanes-Oxley Act provides specific protections.

International Eligibility Questions

International clients face unique eligibility considerations. Securities violations occur worldwide. International whistleblowers can file SEC whistleblower claims. Location doesn't disqualify information.

The exchange commission pursues violations globally. Companies doing business in America fall under the jurisdiction. Foreign officials involved in bribery schemes qualify. International fraud cases meet requirements.

The Contingency Fee Advantage

The SEC whistleblower law firm works on a contingency fee basis. SEC whistleblower clients pay nothing upfront. Attorney fees come only from eventual whistleblower awards. Excessive fees never surprise clients.

Eligibility screening happens at no cost. Confidential consultation includes a detailed case review. Whistleblower clients understand their legal options before committing.

What Happens After Screening

Accepted cases undergo months of development. The legal team builds comprehensive submissions. Industry experts consult on technical matters. Evidence gets organized strategically. Former prosecutors craft filings matching SEC priorities.

The SEC's Division receives submissions prepared by experienced sec whistleblower attorneys. Quality matters more than speed. Thorough preparation increases the chances of successful enforcement action. Cases developed properly stand out during vetting.

Why Self-Assessment Helps

Understanding eligibility early protects careers. Premature reporting damages credibility. Incomplete information wastes SEC resources. Proper screening identifies strong SEC whistleblower cases before submission.

The firm accepts fewer than 12 whistleblower cases annually. Selectivity benefits accepted whistleblower clients. Resources get concentrated on matters with the highest potential. Rigorous screening enables ultra-selective practice.

Choosing SEC whistleblower attorneys who provide eligibility screening tools means working with the SEC Whistleblower Advocates' team that invested in helping potential clients assess their situations accurately.

