Falkland Islands Legislative Assembly marks Holocaust Memorial Day

27th Tuesday, January 2026 - 22:47 UTC Full article

The Falkland Islands Legislative Assembly marked Holocaust Memorial Day on 27 January, joining people and governments worldwide in a statement centered on remembrance and renewed vigilance against hatred and discrimination.

In its public message, the Assembly said the day is dedicated to remembering “the six million Jewish men, women and children murdered during the Holocaust,” while also acknowledging “the millions of others” who suffered and died under Nazi persecution, including Roma, people of colour, disabled people, LGBTQ+ people, political prisoners, and other groups.

The statement frames the commemoration as more than historical reflection, arguing that Holocaust Memorial Day “urges us to remember the dangers of hatred and discrimination,” and to maintain vigilance “to prevent future atrocities.”

It also links the lessons of the Holocaust to principles the Assembly said are fundamental to the Falkland Islands: that “all people have the right to self-determination,” and the right to live freely “without fear or being persecuted.”

The Assembly placed the message in a current global context, warning that discrimination — including antisemitism — is becoming “more widespread globally.” It added that its thoughts are with people who have faced discrimination or live in fear of it.

Concluding, the Assembly called for shared responsibility to “challenge hatred wherever we encounter it,” to speak out when prejudice is expressed, and to stand alongside those who are targeted, so that “the horrors of the past are never repeated.”