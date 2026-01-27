Falklands joins IWTO Petition: “Wear Wool, not Fossil Fuel”

The Falkland Islands is supportive of the International Wool Textile Organization (IWTO) plea for all in the wool industry to sign the petition “Make the Label Count”, which calls for, “Wear Wool, not Fossil Fuel”.

The European Commission is in the process of regulating labelling for all clothing/shoes etc using the Product Environmental Footprint (PEF) system, which, as it stands at the moment, is heavily in favor of synthetics and penalizes natural fibers such as wool.

The new petition has been launched by Make the Label Count, an international coalition of organizations representing a wide range of natural fiber producers, manufacturers, brands, standards organizations and environmental groups.

The petition urges EU policy makers to:

• recognize natural fibers’ benefits in new sustainability policies

• ensure robust, science-based environmental criteria to prevent greenwashing

• promote a responsible fashion model that limits fast fashion and encourages biodegradable, renewable and recyclable fibers.

If you would like to have a look and sign the petition please read further: Make The Label Count coalition has launched an important petition calling on EU policymakers to ensure fair treatment of natural fibers in upcoming legislation.

This video can be found on The Woolmark Company's YoutTube account. Reminding us all to check the labels of our clothes, change how we consume and make cleaner, greener choices. 100% natural, renewable and biodegradable, Merino wool can help you buy less and buy better. Find more information on The Woolmark Company website.

