Falklands, presentation at FIDC on “Tourism and the Island paradox”

James Ellsmoor is an award-winning entrepreneur, writer, and CEO of Island Innovation, widely recognized for his work on sustainable development, renewable energy, and island economic resilience, and will be giving a presentation in the Falkland Islands.

Originally from Shropshire, educated at Orkney College Mr. Ellsmoor in September 2025, presented “Tourism and the Island Paradox” as a guest lecture at Harvard University Extension School, exploring why conventional economic development models often fail in island contexts and why tourism, despite its challenges, remains economically indispensable for many islands.

Building on this discussion, James will deliver a new virtual presentation hosted by Falklands Development Corporation, FIDC, at the Harbourlights Cinema, Stanley, on Tuesday 3rd February at 5.30pm.

The session will examine the structural constraints facing island economies, key development paradoxes, and innovative island-led solutions emerging from places such as the Maldives and the Faroe Islands, with insights relevant far beyond islands alone.

Register your interest by e-mailing lane.projects@fidc.co.fk to attend the virtual presentation or receive the live link.