Government of South Georgia are recruiting their next Chief Executive Officer

The Government of South Georgia and South Sandwich Islands, GSGSSI, are recruiting for their next Chief Executive Officer – to be based in Government House, Stanley, Falkland Islands.

The recruitment is being handled by our partners at Gatenby Sanderson, interested candidates should visit the dedicated microsite for further information, including details of how to apply: https://sgssi-future.com/

“This is a rare and exceptional leadership opportunity: to serve as the most senior executive official of a UK Overseas Territory that sits at the intersection of global environmental stewardship, international diplomacy, sustainable economic management and complex remote operations.

“South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands is one of the world’s most remarkable and remote places. It is home to globally significant populations of seabirds and marine mammals, dramatic glaciated landscapes, and one of the most productive and carefully managed marine ecosystems in the Southern Ocean.

“The role is both strategic and handson. As CEO, you will work directly with the South Georgia Commissioner, His Excellency Colin Martin-Reynolds CMG, who is also Governor of the Falkland Islands, providing strategic leadership and overseeing the daytoday operations of the Government.

“You will lead a complex, missiondriven organization responsible for worldleading sustainable fisheries, a vast Marine Protected Area, major operational and infrastructure programs, and the longterm future of the territory. The role provides opportunities for ambassadorial leadership, representing the Government with international partners, NGOs, industry, the scientific community and the media.

“Operating in a unique and demanding environment, the role calls for an experienced, resilient and purposedriven leader. In return, it offers the rare chance to make a lasting global impact and to help shape the future of an extraordinary place.

“We invite you to explore the information on this site to learn more about South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands, the Government’s strategic priorities, and the scope and expectations of the CEO role. If you are motivated by purposedriven leadership, complex challenge and meaningful impact, we warmly encourage you to consider applying.”