South Georgia opens license application for 2026 toothfish fisheries

The Government of South Georgia and South Sandwich Islands, GSGSSI has announced the opening of the license application round for the 2026 South Georgia & the South Sandwich Islands toothfish fisheries.
For details on how to apply please contact the Director of Fisheries by email – dof(at)gov.gs
The South Georgia toothfish (Dissostichus eleginoides) fishery is a highly regulated, MSC-certified longline fishery, often operating with a precautionary Total Allowable Catch (TAC) around 2,170 tons. The fishery is managed under CCAMLR regulations, with strict monitoring for bycatch and, uses bottom-set longlines.
The fishery is specialized and highly targeted to avoid bycatch, with longlines restricted to depths between 700m and 2250m to protect younger fish and vulnerable habitats.
