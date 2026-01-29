Get our news on your inbox! x

South Georgia opens license application for 2026 toothfish fisheries

Thursday, January 29th 2026 - 09:18 UTC
The South Georgia toothfish (Dissostichus eleginoides) fishery is a highly regulated, MSC-certified longline fishery The South Georgia toothfish (Dissostichus eleginoides) fishery is a highly regulated, MSC-certified longline fishery

The Government of South Georgia and South Sandwich Islands, GSGSSI has announced the opening of the license application round for the 2026 South Georgia & the South Sandwich Islands toothfish fisheries.

 For details on how to apply please contact the Director of Fisheries by email – dof(at)gov.gs

The South Georgia toothfish (Dissostichus eleginoides) fishery is a highly regulated, MSC-certified longline fishery, often operating with a precautionary Total Allowable Catch (TAC) around 2,170 tons. The fishery is managed under CCAMLR regulations, with strict monitoring for bycatch and, uses bottom-set longlines.

 The fishery is specialized and highly targeted to avoid bycatch, with longlines restricted to depths between 700m and 2250m to protect younger fish and vulnerable habitats.

