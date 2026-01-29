UK Ambassador at inauguration of Honduras president Nasry Asfura

Ambassador Correa delivered a letter from King Charles III to President Asfura

The British Ambassador to Honduras, Juliana Correa, attended the inauguration of President Nasry Asfura on 27 January at the National Congress. During the ceremony, Ambassador Correa delivered a letter from His Majesty King Charles III to President Asfura, reaffirming the UK’s commitment to strengthening political dialogue and advancing shared priorities, including democratic stability, sustainable development, and social wellbeing.

As part of her visit, the Ambassador met with senior authorities, including Foreign Minister Mireya Agüero, Central District Mayor Juan Diego Zelaya and National Electoral Council President Ana Paola Hall.

Discussions focused on expanding cooperation in governance, rule of law, risk management, trade, environmental protection, and institutional strengthening. She also reiterated the UK’s recognition of Honduras’ recent electoral processes and its support for transparent and inclusive democratic governance.

The Embassy highlighted the UK’s long-standing engagement in Honduras through environmental conservation programs, humanitarian response efforts, responsible investment, and the Chevening Scholarship, which continues to provide professional development opportunities for Honduran leaders.

The United Kingdom reaffirms its readiness to work closely with the new administration to advance a modern, constructive, and results-oriented partnership that benefits both countries—particularly the most vulnerable communities in Honduras.