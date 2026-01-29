UK and Chilean air forces share Operation ‘Austral Endurance’ in Antarctica

Crew of one of the crew involved in the Austral Endurance Operation (Pic Flt Lt Leggott)

British Forces South Atlantic Islands, BFSAI, stationed at the Falkland Islands have completed Operation ‘Austral Endurance’, strengthening the UK’s ability to operate safely and responsibly in the Antarctic.

Working alongside the Chilean Air Force and UK partners, the mission supported Antarctic science, flight safety and international cooperation—fully in line with the Antarctic Treaty.

Flying from Chile into the Antarctic region, an RAF A400M overflew British Antarctic Survey sites and integrated with RRS Sir David Attenborough at sea, demonstrating effective air–maritime cooperation in challenging conditions.

Enabled by RAF Voyager air to air refueling, the operation showcased the reach, resilience and professionalism required to support UK scientific activity at the end of the world. BFSAI thanks partners in Chile, BAS, and all air and maritime crews involved.