Brazil’s Lula to undergo cataract surgery on left eye after Panama trip

30th Friday, January 2026 - 03:43 UTC Full article

The announcement comes as Lula remains active on the international circuit and ahead of a packed domestic schedule

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva will undergo cataract surgery on his left eye on Friday, the presidential palace said after preoperative tests were conducted on Thursday in Brasília. The 80-year-old leader returned overnight from Panama, where he attended the International Economic Forum for Latin America and the Caribbean, and spent Thursday at the official Granja do Torto residence.

The procedure is routine. Lula had the same surgery in 2020 on his right eye, according to the government statement. Reuters reported that Lula completed the pre-surgery checks on Thursday morning and that his office announced the operation in a formal note.

Cataracts involve the clouding of the eye’s natural lens, typically associated with aging, and can cause blurred vision often described as seeing through fogged glass. Treatment generally consists of replacing the opaque lens with a transparent artificial one, restoring visual clarity in most cases.

The announcement comes as Lula remains active on the international circuit and ahead of a packed domestic schedule. While Planalto did not indicate any broader medical concerns, Lula’s health routinely draws political attention in Brazil given his central role in the governing coalition and the country’s polarized climate. Reuters has previously noted that episodes involving Lula’s health have prompted wider discussion about political succession on Brazil’s left.

Planalto provided no further operational details beyond confirming the timing following the preoperative exams.