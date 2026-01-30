Montevideo to host Spain’s ASPA helicopter aerobatic display marking 100 years of the Plus Ultra flight

Uruguay’s Air Force (FAU) says Montevideo will host an aerobatic helicopter display by Spanish Air Force's Patrulla ASPA on Sunday, 1 February, as part of the centenary commemorations of the historic Plus Ultra flight. The free event is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. along Rambla Presidente Wilson, in Montevideo.

In a separate post, the FAU reported that two Spanish Airbus A400M transport aircraft arrived at Brigada Aérea I (Carrasco) carrying six Eurocopter EC-120B “Colibrí” helicopters—three inside each aircraft—along with an accompanying contingent of around 50 personnel.

The visit has been formally cleared by Uruguay’s institutions. A Uruguayan law authorizes the entry of up to 70 Spanish personnel, two A400M aircraft and six EC-120 “Colibrí” helicopters between 29 January and 1 February, specifically for the centenary activities.

The airshow is part of a broader programme that also features cultural events and a public talk in Montevideo, alongside related displays planned in Rio de Janeiro and Buenos Aires.

The original Plus Ultra mission—completed in 1926 with stops including Brazil, Montevideo and Buenos Aires—remains a landmark in Spanish aviation history. In centenary coverage, Captain Gonzalo Pinazo told EFE it was a “source of pride” to revisit the “feat” a century later.