Will Argentina Be Favourites for the 2026 World Cup?

30th Friday, January 2026 - 00:09 UTC Full article

Photo: Pixabay

As the excitement builds for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, football fans across the globe are already speculating about which team will come out on top. Argentina, the current world champions following their triumph in Qatar 2022, is one of the favourites, but are they the clear odds-on favourite?

On this page, we will be taking a closer look at whether Argentina can win back-to-back tournaments and what it means right now for sports betting enthusiasts looking to place their wagers.

Argentina's recent success

Argentina's recent success is a significant factor that fuels expectations going into the 2026 World Cup. Their victory in Qatar not only brought a third star to their illustrious history but also showcased their strength and tactical prowess.

Players like Lionel Messi, who continues to mesmerise on the field, have solidified Argentina's reputation in world football. The national team, under the leadership of coach Lionel Scaloni, has developed into a cohesive unit that blends young talent with seasoned veterans.

The 2022 World Cup left no doubt about Argentina's capabilities. They defeated defending champions France in a closely fought final that concluded in a penalty shootout after a 3-3 draw.

Such high-pressure situations tend to reveal a team's true character, and Argentina's ability to withstand the heat makes them formidable contenders for the next tournament.

Additionally, their robust qualifying campaign for the FIFA World Cup in 2026, having gone unbeaten, suggests they are in a strong position ahead of the tournament.

The competitive landscape

While Argentina enters as one of the top three favourites, it's essential to keep a close eye on the competitive nature of international football. Teams like Brazil, France, Germany, and Italy have rich histories and talented squads that pose significant challenges.

Brazil, for example, are always a threat with an abundance of skillful players and a robust attacking philosophy. In contrast, France boasts an impressive depth of talent and will be eager to reclaim their title after the heartbreak of the last final.

The World Cup often sees lesser-known teams reach the latter stages, which creates unpredictability that can affect betting markets.

Engaging in sports betting during high-stakes events like the World Cup can be both thrilling and profitable, and it requires keen insight into the team's form, injuries, and tactical developments as the tournament approaches.

In the lead-up to the 2026 event, odds will fluctuate based on team performances and other factors such as player fitness. Argentina's established success and consistency will likely position them favourably in the eyes of bookmakers, which will make them an attractive option for those who fancy having a flutter.

However, it's crucial for bettors to remember that surprises are a hallmark of World Cups, adding an exciting layer of complexity for those placing wagers.

The Impact of home advantage

Another critical element to consider is the geographical aspect of the 2026 World Cup. The tournament will be played across various venues, which will provide a unique opportunity for participating teams. The three co-host nations are:

- The United States

- Canada

- Mexico

Following Argentina's experience in Qatar, where varying climates and unfamiliar conditions posed challenges, playing in North America could be an advantage.

Home-field advantage can play a significant role in a team's performance, especially for countries that have a rich footballing culture in the region. For teams like Mexico and the United States, lighting up their home turf could give them additional motivation and support.

On the other hand, Argentina will need to navigate these challenges effectively. Overcoming such hurdles will be vital for maintaining their standing as favourites in the tournament.

Final thoughts

Based on the latest odds, the favourites to come out on top are Spain, followed by England (second odds-on favourites) and Argentina (third odds-on favourites).

As the footballing world gears up for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Argentina stands as a prime candidate for the top prize. While their recent success and tactical excellence position them well, an ever-evolving competitive landscape means surprises are likely.

With their rich footballing history and recent accolades, Argentina undoubtedly remains one of the most exciting teams to watch in the lead-up to the World Cup. Fans, players, and bettors alike will hold their breath as they anticipate what promises to be a thrilling tournament.