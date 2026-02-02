Argentina probes alleged pollution and abuse claims at key Antarctic outpost

The document refers to “repeated breaches of current environmental regulations” and “systematic mistreatment” of crew members during the 2025 Antarctic Campaign

An internal complaint alleging prohibited environmental practices and mistreatment of personnel triggered an investigation at Petrel Antarctic Base, a key enclave in Argentina's logistical deployment in Antarctica. The investigation is being conducted by the Antarctic Joint Command (COCOANTAR), led by Maximiliano Mangiaterra.

According to Argentine media, the formal complaint was filed by Amílcar Acosta, deputy head of the base, in a memorandum dated January 10, in which the irregularities are attributed to the head of the facility, Cristian De Gregori. The document refers to “repeated breaches of current environmental regulations” and “systematic mistreatment” of crew members during the 2025 Antarctic Campaign, according to published reports.

The most sensitive issue is the potential environmental impact: the complaint describes verbal orders to dispose of fuel residues (JP1, gasoline, diesel) and lubricating oils by dumping and burning them in a metal trough, as well as uncontrolled incineration of solid waste (including plastics, rubber, and other materials). If confirmed, such conduct would violate the standards of the Antarctic Treaty system, which strictly restricts the local disposal of waste and requires the removal of hazardous material from the continent.

The investigation is taking place as the Argentine government promotes the modernization of the enclave as a multimodal platform—with improvements in infrastructure and air operations—to expand access and supply capacities in the northern region of the peninsula. This projection, highlighted in environmental assessment documents from the Antarctic system itself and in reports from the specialized press, raises the reputational cost of any environmental noncompliance.

Until now, no official resolution on responsibilities or sanctions had been made public. The investigation will have to determine whether there were effective practices of irregular waste disposal, procedural failures, or a conflict of leadership in an environment of extreme isolation.