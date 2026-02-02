Falklands, 4 PARA current Roulement Infantry Company at BFSAI

2nd Monday, February 2026 - 18:07 UTC

The crests of the two Regiments involved, The Royal Irish and 4 PARAS

The Parachute Regiment (4 PARA), 4th Battalion have officially taken over from B Company, 1st Battalion, The Royal Irish Regiment (1 R IRISH) as the British Forces South Atlantic Islands (BFSAI) Roulement Infantry Company (RIC), located at MPC, Falkland Islands.

This handover marks the conclusion of a highly successful three month deployment for 1 R IRISH, during which they operated across the full breadth of the Joint Operational Area (JOA). Their commitment saw patrols conducted throughout the Falkland Islands, Ascension Island, and the first patrol of South Georgia since 2023, demonstrating flexibility, professionalism, and operational excellence in a demanding environment, in what wa named Operation Sothern Sovereignty.

The incoming Officer Commanding RIC said: “The Parachute Regiment is proud to once again have its officers and soldiers operating on the Falkland Islands. We look forward to maintaining the strong friendships forged by our predecessors and to demonstrating ourselves as a trusted and reliable force to be reckoned with. We intend to exploit every aspect of the fantastic opportunity that serving in the South Atlantic Islands provides and, as always, remain Utrinque Paratus. ”

Utrinque Paratus is a Latin phrase meaning “Ready for Anything,” serving as the official motto of The Prachute Regiment of the British Army. It signifies the elite unit's ability to operate in any environment and to be prepared for any situation or contingency.

In relates news, as part of the induction process, Members of the Falkland Islands Legislative Assembly recently visited BFSAI, meeting with personnel from a wide range of units across the station.

The visit provided a valuable opportunity to showcase our people and capabilities, while strengthening important relationships with local partners. Thank you to everyone involved in supporting a successful engagement