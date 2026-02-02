New Epstein documents tie him to power and mention a prominent Argentine businessman

Among the names flagged by regional outlets is Roberto Giordano, a well-known Argentine public figure historically linked to high-profile fashion events in the Southern Cone

A fresh release of Jeffrey Epstein-related records by the U.S. Department of Justice has reignited global scrutiny of the late financier’s web of contacts and influence. The trove—published under the “Epstein Files Transparency Act”—runs into millions of pages and also includes videos and images, according to Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche.

The U.S. Department of Justice said it posted more than three million additional pages to comply with a 2025 law mandating publication of Epstein-related records. The release includes thousands of videos and images, with redactions intended to protect victims and sensitive content. That redaction process is now a controversy in its own right: U.S. media reviews and survivors’ attorneys have alleged that some victims’ identities were exposed, and the Department has acknowledged it is working to fix errors when they are flagged.

In Uruguay, attention focused on references to Epstein traveling to Punta del Este in late December 2016 and on an email exchange connected to former Israeli prime minister Ehud Barak in which Epstein reportedly postponed a meeting to make the trip. Local coverage also says the documents point to money transfers linked to Argentine stylist Roberto Giordano, framing them around logistics and social events in the region’s high-society circuit. However, there's no evidence the convicted billionaire paedophile traveled to the Uruguayan beach resort.





A central caveat runs through the entire disclosure: appearing in emails, logs or investigative files is not, by itself, evidence of criminal conduct. The Epstein archive has long contained travel references, contacts and financial trails touching powerful figures across borders — many of whom have denied wrongdoing — which is precisely why each new “document dump” triggers broad speculation.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche defended the latest disclosure and said the government’s review does not establish grounds for new charges, while adding that prosecutors would act if credible, actionable evidence emerges. Survivors and their attorneys, however, argue the way the files were released — with mistakes and heavy redactions — risks re-traumatizing victims while leaving key questions about accountability unresolved.