Orsi, Xi Jinping sign cooperation deals in Beijing as Uruguay backs “one China” and trade talks with Mercosur are floated

3rd Tuesday, February 2026 - 12:53 UTC Full article

Xi urged the two countries to work toward an “equal and orderly multipolar world” and an “inclusive” form of economic globalisation

China’s President Xi Jinping met Uruguay’s President Yamandú Orsi in Beijing on Tuesday, a visit framed by both sides as a bid to deepen political alignment and broaden economic ties at a moment of heightened geopolitical competition.

Xi urged the two countries to work toward an “equal and orderly multipolar world” and an “inclusive” form of economic globalisation—language Beijing has increasingly used to criticise unilateral pressure and to rally Global South partners.

The meeting produced a joint declaration and 12 cooperation documents spanning trade, environmental cooperation, science and technology, and intellectual property. The agency also said the two governments signalled interest in advancing conversations on a possible trade agreement involving China and Mercosur—an idea long discussed in the region but complicated by bloc dynamics.

Orsi travelled with a roughly 150-strong delegation including business figures and academics, and his itinerary runs through February 7 with a stop in Shanghai, Uruguay’s presidency said. Orsi said the trip aimed to “empower Uruguay in the world” and generate new opportunities for investment and development.

Diplomatically, Uruguay reiterated support for the “one China” principle and invited Xi to visit Uruguay. The official agenda also includes meetings with Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Zhao Leji, head of China’s top legislature, Uruguay’s government said.

Trade remains the backbone. China is Uruguay’s top destination for agricultural exports—such as wood pulp, soybeans and beef—and that Uruguay posted a $187.1 million trade surplus with China in the first half of 2025, while importing Chinese machinery, electronics and chemicals.