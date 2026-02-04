King Charles moves to push Andrew out of Royal Lodge after fresh Epstein-linked disclosures

King Charles III has forced his brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor to vacate Royal Lodge, the 30-room Windsor estate home he has occupied for years, amid renewed scrutiny stemming from newly surfaced Epstein-related material and a fresh police review of allegations tied to the late financier.

Andrew’s departure was carried out discreetly during the night with the former Duke of York relocating to a smaller property on the King’s privately owned Sandringham estate. The move follows the latest batch of U.S.-released Epstein files, which, according to Reuters, include indications that Andrew remained in touch with Epstein for an extended period after Epstein’s 2008 conviction—details that have reignited public backlash in Britain.

The relocation comes as UK police assess new claims raised by lawyers representing a woman who alleges she was flown to Britain in 2010 by Epstein for a sexual encounter with Andrew at Royal Lodge. The woman was not British and was in her 20s at the time, her lawyer Brad Edwards said in comments carried by the BBC and echoed by British outlets. Thames Valley Police said they are “assessing information” linked to the allegation, ITV reported.

Documents show Epstein proposed introducing Andrew to a Russian woman, a detail that has added to the political and media storm around the royal household.

The episode revives a longer-running dispute over Andrew’s living arrangements and the monarchy’s strategy for limiting reputational fallout. Andrew had previously resisted pressure to leave Royal Lodge, citing a long lease arrangement, while Charles has taken steps to distance the institution from the scandal. In late 2025, the King escalated efforts to strip Andrew of remaining titles and privileges as scrutiny intensified.

Andrew stepped back from public duties in 2019 and in 2022 settled a civil lawsuit brought by Virginia Giuffre, who alleged she was abused by him when she was 17—claims he denied. Giuffre died last year, and that the new allegation is separate from her case.

British media have framed the latest developments as a test of the monarchy’s crisis management. The Times described Andrew’s exit as “humiliating” and reported that the timing accelerated after the latest revelations. The Guardian reported growing pressure from senior political figures for Andrew to cooperate with U.S. investigators, even as Buckingham Palace maintains a policy of limited public comment.