Brazilian oil and gas production record in 2025, 4,987million boe/d

More specifically oil production reached 3,770 million barrels per day, (BBL/d), a record and 12,3% higher than the 2024 production, 3,358 million barrels per day.

Brazil daily production of oil and natural gas in 2025 reached the equivalent of 4,987 million boe/d, a new record, according to the country’s Petroleum National Agency, ANP.

The previous record is from 2023, with a daily production equivalent of 4,344 million barrels (boe/d), meaning the 2025 production has been 12.7% higher and 13.3% above the 4,322 million daily output of 2024.

The volumes were published in the ANP December Monthly newsletter of oil and natural gas production released on Monday with consolidated volumes of the whole year 2025.

As to natural gas in 2025, the average volume averaged 179 million cubic meters per day (m3/d), also a historic record, equivalent to a 17% increase over the previous year, when it reached 153 million cubic meters per day.

Last year the main oil and natural gas production originated in the so called pre-salt deposits, on average 79,63% of Brazilian output. The remaining post-salt and on land deposits were equivalent to 15,45% and 4,92% respectively of the total daily production