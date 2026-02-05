Falklands’ Port Louis settlement discoveries shared with Dr. Robert Philpott

Archeologist Dr Robert Philpott explored Pt Louis, a settlement at the heart of Falklands history

Friends of the Falkland Islands Museum and the Jane Cameron National Archives is inviting to a conference by archeologist Dr. Robert Philpott, who will be sharing his discoveries in the settlement of Port Louis on February 10.

There is no more historically significant Falklands settlement than Port Louis. Control of the small town – never more than a village in reality – passed between France, Spain, the United Provinces of the River Plate and Britain.

Pt Louis hosted Charles Darwin and Robert Fitzroy, and it was the stage for dastardly murders and angry confrontations between nations, the repercussions of which are felt to this day. There is no more fascinating Falklands settlement.

Archaeologist Dr Robert Philpott surveyed Pt Louis, and will share his discoveries with IMA, again the date, 10 February, 7.00 pm London time

Join using the following Zoom link,

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89636384298?pwd=xpWezT7x9Wp2tKKLLZsVMiFMqI1V9T.1

Passcode: 956310

Likewise Rob's first talk, about the archaeology of Lafonia, was recorded and can be viewed using this link and passcode:

https://us06web.zoom.us/rec/share/VcY8pnL2aluxnK1F9PQ6_w0u10QnyARmk1dHL_NyNqvDBrDCTqLdXdJaAhKiLHU.RZqylWhPEoC8-DqV

Passcode: =*C54h@j