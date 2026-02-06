Falklands Development Corporation contracts Strategic Projects Manager

The Falkland Islands Development Corporation, FIDC, has announced that Sam Cockwell has joined the team as Strategic Projects Manager. The FIDC is the economic development agency for the Falklands in 1983 in response to the Shackleton Report.

FIDC operates as a quasi-autonomous body funded by the Falklands Government, FIG, focusing encouraging sustainable economic growth, business diversification, and supporting the local business community. It serves as a principal partner in delivering the Economic, Rural, and Tourism Development Strategies, as well as leading the Innovation Strategy.

Precisely with an academic background in engineering and environmental science, Sam brings experience across conservation, oil and gas, renewables and humanitarian work, most recently leading eLink, a renewable energy-focused division of Atlink Ltd.

His career highlights include leadership and mentoring opportunities with eLink, as well as coordinating local logistics for the Red Cross humanitarian mission.

Having worked closely with FIDC and FIG on a number of projects, Sam is excited about the diverse development opportunities facing the Falklands. “I think the Falklands is entering an exciting period of development and growth,” said Sam. “The opportunities are varied, each with their own challenges and benefits, and the next big thing may still be unknown.”

Outside of work, Sam is Chair of the Falkland Islands Hockey Association and enjoys hiking, skating and spending time outdoors. He is also planning a rollerblading challenge from MPA to Stanley later this year, weather permitting.

Zachary Franklin, Managing Director of FIDC, said: “Sam joins us with a breadth of experience across multiple sectors and a strong understanding of the Falklands’ business environment. His energy and enthusiasm for innovation will be a real asset to FIDC as we continue to support sustainable growth and development across the Islands.”