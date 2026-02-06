FAO word food commodity prices declined in January 26 for fifth month running

Dairy, sugar and pork prices were down during the first month of 2026

World food commodity prices declined in January 2026 for the fifth consecutive month, led by lower international quotations for dairy, sugar and meat products, according to the benchmark report released by the UN Food and Agriculture Organization.

The FAO Food Price Index, which tracks monthly changes in the international prices of a basket of globally-traded food commodities, averaged 123.9 points in January, down 0.4 percent from the previous month and 0.6 percent from its level a year earlier.

FAO Cereal Price Index increased slightly by 0.2 percent from December, despite marginal declines of world wheat and maize prices. Ample wheat stocks offset weather-related concerns affecting dormant crops in the Russian Federation and the United States, while comfortable global maize supplies offset adverse weather conditions in Argentina and Brazil and strong ethanol demand in the United States. By contrast, the FAO All-Rice Price Index rose by 1.8% from December, reflecting firmer demand for fragrant rice varieties.

The Vegetable Oil Price Index increased by 2.1 percent in January. World palm oil prices rose amid seasonal production slowdowns in Southeast Asia and firm global import demand, while world soy oil prices rebounded on tightening export availabilities in South America and expectations of robust biofuel demand in the United States. Global sunflower oil prices also increased, driven by supply tightness in the Black Sea region. By contrast, international quotations for rapeseed oil edged lower reflecting ample availability in the European Union in the wake of large recent imports.

The Meat Price Index declined by 0.4 percent from December, driven by lower pig meat quotations amid ample global supplies and subdued international demand. Global poultry meat quotations rose, mainly reflecting higher prices in Brazil underpinned by strong international demand, while prices for ovine and bovine meats were broadly stable, with the latter buoyed by increased shipments from Brazil to China, which offset the rapid exhaustion of the United States’ tariff-free quota.

The Dairy Price Index fell by 5.0 percent from December, driven largely by lower prices for cheese and butter amid ample availabilities. Meanwhile, world skim milk powder prices firmed, supported by renewed import demand from the Near East, North Africa and parts of Asia.

Finally the Sugar Price Index Index declined by 1.0 percent in January, reflecting expectations of increased supplies in the current season, underpinned by a significant production rebound in India, favorable prospects in Thailand, and an overall positive production outlook in Brazil.