Fuel crunch halts Havana buses, squeezes hospitals and deepens Cuba’s power cuts

7th Saturday, February 2026 - 07:34 UTC

Cuba’s fuel shortage is rippling through daily life, with Havana’s urban bus network largely shut down, hospitals preparing to scale back non-urgent services, and longer planned blackouts announced in some areas—while social-media reports pointed to pots-and-pans protests in parts of the capital.

On its official Facebook page, Transportación Habana TH said a “fuel deficit” is temporarily affecting the entire urban fleet and that there will be no service “until further notice” on any route. Independent outlets also reported spillover into interprovincial travel, including cancellations and reduced frequencies in eastern provinces as authorities ration limited supplies.

The health system is also feeling the strain. CubaNet quoted sources at Havana’s flagship Hermanos Ameijeiras hospital as saying resources are “almost at zero,” prompting plans to cut consultations and prioritize life-threatening emergencies. A doctor compared the uncertainty to the COVID-19 period—except now, the duration of restrictions is unknown, raising concerns for patients awaiting necessary but non-emergency procedures.

On the power front, the electric utility on the Isle of Youth announced revised outage cycles tied to diesel availability, extending cuts across circuits on a rotating basis. In Havana, videos and posts circulated late Thursday and Friday alleging cacerolazos (pots-and-pans protests) in Fraternidad, a neighborhood in Arroyo Naranjo, reflecting rising social tension as transport collapses and blackouts stretch on.

The worsening crunch comes as Washington intensifies pressure around energy flows to the island. U.S. President Donald Trump said his administration is speaking with Cuba’s “highest levels” and suggested a deal is possible, amid strained bilateral ties and broader economic pressure measures.

Cuban authorities have acknowledged the seriousness of the energy situation and announced emergency steps, but have not provided a clear timeline for restoring normal transport operations or stabilizing electricity supply.