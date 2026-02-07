Trump sets 25% “secondary” tariff to squeeze trade with Iran

In 2025, Trump said the United States would impose a 25% tariff on imports from any country purchasing Venezuelan oil or gas

U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order authorizing an additional 25% tariff on imports from countries that buy Iranian goods or services, expanding Washington’s economic pressure campaign beyond direct sanctions on Tehran.

The White House framed the move under the national emergency related to Iran—first declared in 1995 and broadened multiple times—arguing that Tehran’s conduct continues to pose a national security risk requiring “additional measures,” according to the order’s language.

Under the mechanism, the Commerce Department is tasked with identifying countries engaged in relevant transactions with Iran, while the State Department—consulting other officials—would determine how the tariff is applied, including its scope. The order also allows for revisions if targeted countries retaliate or if Iran or affected states take steps the administration deems consistent with U.S. policy.

The directive does not automatically specify which products, sectors, or timelines would trigger the additional duties, but the intent is to raise the cost for third countries of maintaining commercial ties with Iran by tying those relationships to access to the U.S. market.

Earlier this week, Trump signed an executive order that may impose a 25% tariff on countries doing business with Iran, as part of a broader pressure posture.