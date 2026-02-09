Cuba tells airlines it will run out of jet fuel as of Monday, deepening energy crisis

The jet-fuel warning follows other emergency steps in the tourism sector

Cuba has warned international airlines that it will run out of aviation fuel starting Monday, widening an energy emergency that has already disrupted transport, public services and economic activity — and now threatens to further squeeze tourism, one of the island’s main sources of hard currency.

EFE, citing official sources, reported that airlines most likely to be affected include U.S., Spanish, Panamanian and Mexican carriers, though companies have not yet publicly detailed how they will handle potential disruptions, such as schedule reductions or cancellations.

The jet-fuel warning follows other emergency steps in the tourism sector. Authorities have moved to close some hotels and relocate tourists as part of an effort to consolidate operations and cut energy use during the peak season. Industry watchers say the aviation-fuel constraint could quickly translate into fewer seats, higher operational uncertainty and a sharper fall in arrivals.

The fuel crunch is unfolding amid heightened U.S. pressure on Cuba’s energy lifelines. A Reuters report described Cuba’s rollout of a contingency plan featuring fuel rationing, expanded remote work and reductions in services, while Havana blames the deterioration on external restrictions affecting oil and refined-product supplies. Cuban officials have repeatedly framed the shortages — including diesel and other fuels — as the consequence of a tightening U.S. “siege.”

Tourism, which provides critical foreign-exchange inflows, is particularly exposed to a sudden disruption in air connectivity. In recent years, official statistics have shown arrivals running below government targets and a weak recovery compared with pre-pandemic levels, compounding pressures on public finances and imports.

Beyond tourism, the fuel scarcity has fed longer blackouts and forced cuts across transport networks and state-run services. With jet fuel now in short supply, the crisis is poised to hit the country’s main gateway for visitors: international flights.