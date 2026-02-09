Flávio Bolsonaro steps onto global far-right stage as Brazil presidential hopeful

Brazilian Senator Flávio Bolsonaro, the eldest son of former President Jair Bolsonaro, has used an international tour in the Middle East to publicly cast himself as a contender for Brazil’s 2026 presidency, seeking visibility among transnational conservative networks as Brazil’s right tries to settle on a standard-bearer.

In Jerusalem, Bolsonaro delivered a direct opening line in English: “I speak here today not only as a senator but as a candidate for the presidency of Brazil,” he said.

The trip included events and meetings in Israel, followed by stops in Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates. Local reporting framed the itinerary as part of a broader effort to strengthen Bolsonaro’s international credentials and rally support among ideological allies abroad.

At home, signs of reshuffling on the right have grown more pronounced. In São Paulo — Brazil’s largest electoral prize — influential figures have described as “a closed chapter” the possibility that Governor Tarcísio de Freitas will run for president, a message that effectively clears space for the Bolsonaro brand to remain central to the opposition’s strategy.

Flávio Bolsonaro’s move comes as President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva continues to lead early polling and works to hold together a governing coalition, with public security, the economy and entrenched political polarization still dominating the national agenda. Commentators cited in Brazilian outlets note that, with formal nominations still months away, the right faces a two-track challenge: consolidating the core Bolsonaro base while reaching more moderate voters without blunting its message.

Bolsonaro has portrayed his overseas appearances as part of a plan to “rebuild” alliances and reaffirm political affinities. Critics, however, argue he is turning foreign policy into campaign theatre and exporting Brazil’s domestic confrontation. For now, the race remains in its early phase — but the battle lines are beginning to form both in Brasília and beyond Brazil’s borders.