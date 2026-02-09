Starmer insists he will stay on despite resignations linked to Mandelson fallout

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Monday he was not “willing” to resign, pushing back against mounting pressure inside the Labour Party after the political fallout from former Washington ambassador Peter Mandelson’s links to Jeffrey Epstein. Starmer insisted he would stay in office as Downing Street stressed he remained focused on delivering his domestic programme.

The crisis deepened after two senior departures from the Prime Minister’s inner circle. Morgan McSweeney, Starmer’s chief of staff and widely credited with masterminding Labour’s route back to power, resigned, saying he took “full responsibility” for advising Starmer to appoint Mandelson. Communications director Tim Allan then stepped down, saying he wanted to allow a “new team” to form in Downing Street.

Mandelson’s exit has become the catalyst for a broader argument about judgement and accountability at the top of government. Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch has argued that Starmer cannot hide behind advisers: leaders make the final call and must “take responsibility” for the consequences, a line amplified in UK political reporting and Reuters’ round-up of reactions.

Pressure is also coming from within Labour. Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar publicly urged Starmer to step aside to end what he described as a damaging distraction, as the party faces a sensitive electoral timetable, including a high-stakes by-election and local contests.

Downing Street announced a temporary restructuring to cover the chief of staff and communications roles, as the prime minister seeks to regain control of the public narrative. But with the Mandelson case still reverberating and the opposition demanding explanations, the immediate focus will remain on the stability of the government and whether the Labour Party closes ranks or opens a cycle of internal challenge.