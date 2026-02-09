Venezuela re-arrests opposition leader Juan Pablo Guanipa hours after release

9th Monday, February 2026 - 12:41 UTC Full article

Machado demanded his “immediate release,” saying he was seized by heavily armed men in civilian clothes

Venezuelan opposition politician Juan Pablo Guanipa was re-arrested only hours after leaving prison, in a move that sparked renewed accusations of political persecution and raised fresh questions about the scope of the government’s ongoing release process amid a pending amnesty bill.

The detention was first reported by Guanipa’s son, Ramón, who described it as a “kidnapping” carried out by an armed group of unidentified men. He said the attackers intercepted his father late at night and forced him into vehicles that included a silver Toyota Corolla, a white Range Rover and a Renault Symbol, without presenting official identification.

Venezuela’s Public Prosecutor’s Office later said it had requested that a court revoke the precautionary measure that had enabled Guanipa’s release, citing an alleged breach of the conditions imposed. Prosecutors asked the tribunal to consider moving him to house arrest, arguing it was necessary to safeguard the criminal proceedings.

URGENT

International Alert



A few minutes ago, Juan Pablo Guanipa was kidnapped in the Los Chorros neighborhood of Caracas.

Heavily armed men dressed in civilian clothes arrived in four vehicles and took him away by force.

We demand his immediate release. — María Corina Machado (@MariaCorinaYA) February 9, 2026

Guanipa —a senior figure in Primero Justicia and a close ally of opposition leader María Corina Machado— had been freed on Sunday alongside other members of Machado’s circle. Shortly after his release, he took part in a motorbike caravan and publicly celebrated his return, turning the moment into a street-level political event. That display drew criticism from pro-government voices, who accused the opposition of “provocation” rather than dialogue.

Machado demanded his “immediate release,” saying he was seized by heavily armed men in civilian clothes. Primero Justicia also blamed senior chavista officials for any harm to Guanipa.

The episode comes as Venezuela’s ruling-party-controlled legislature presses ahead with public consultations on a proposed amnesty law, while human rights groups and families of detainees continue to call for transparency on the criteria, lists and restrictions attached to recent releases.