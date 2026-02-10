Brazil coffee exports fall 31% in January, Cecafé says

Brazil, the world’s largest coffee producer, exported 2.78 million 60-kg bags in January, down 30.8% from the same month in 2025, according to the Brazilian Coffee Exporters Council (Cecafé), EFE reported on Tuesday.

Export revenues in the first month of 2026 totaled US$ 1.175 billion, an 11.7% year-on-year decline, Cecafé said. Its president, Márcio Ferreira, linked the fall to weaker international prices amid expectations of a record 2026 crop, which “discouraged international business,” according to the statement cited by EFE.

Ferreira also said domestic demand is increasingly being met with robusta coffee as arabica supplies tighten, contributing to lower export volumes. In his assessment, that pattern could persist until the next harvest begins, expected in June.

By destination, Germany regained the top spot in January, importing 391,704 bags (14.1% of the total), though shipments were 16.1% lower than a year earlier. The United States ranked second despite a 46.7% drop in volumes.

For background, Reuters recently reported that Brazil’s instant coffee industry is seeking clarity on a 50% U.S. tariff that remained in place for regular instant coffee even as other coffee categories were exempted, and noted Brazil posted record coffee export revenues in 2025 despite lower shipment volumes.