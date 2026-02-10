Chickenpox ruled out in President Orsi after return from official China trip

“So far, only one case – within the official delegation – has been confirmed, and follow-up of the exposed group continues,” the ministry added.

Uruguay’s President Yamandú Orsi tested negative for chickenpox after undergoing screening prompted by a confirmed case within the official delegation that returned from a trip to China, the Ministry of Public Health (MSP) said on Monday.

In a statement, the MSP reported that “the President of the Republic, Yamandú Orsi, does not have chickenpox nor symptoms compatible with the disease,” adding it is working “in a coordinated manner” on an epidemiological investigation to identify and monitor contacts within the official entourage and the group of business representatives who traveled to China. “So far, only one case has been confirmed, and follow-up of the exposed group continues,” the ministry added.

Uruguayan outlets identified the confirmed case as Paysandú Governor Nicolás Olivera, who developed symptoms upon arrival in Montevideo and was placed under home isolation. Local reporting said his condition is not serious and that he will continue duties remotely.

The MSP reiterated general guidance for people with compatible symptoms—such as fever and skin rash—including contacting their health provider and avoiding contact with others until receiving medical instructions.

Uruguay has been seeing an unusual rise in chickenpox cases and that health authorities have adjusted aspects of the country’s vaccination strategy.