Falklands, top Royal Navy officer visits BFSAI headquarters at MPC

10th Tuesday, February 2026 - 04:20 UTC Full article

Earlier this month British Forces South Atlantic Islands, BFSAI, hosted Rear Admiral Jude Terry who met with a range of service personnel based at the Falkland Islands. Rear Admiral Jude Terry is the first woman to hold non-honorary flag rank in the Royal Navy, and was appointed Naval Secretary and Director of People and Training.

On commenting on her visit to the Falkland Islands, Rear Admiral Terry said that this visit gave her the opportunity to fully understand the role the Royal Navy delivers in support of the British Forces South Atlantic Islands (BFSAI) Mission. BFSAI is one of the longest enduring Operations for the UK Armed Forces.

She added, “throughout my 28 years in the Royal Navy, I have spent my time directly enabling and delivering Operations. As the Director People and Training, I have responsibility for our whole workforce wherever they are in the world.

“After nearly six years on Operations in the Joint Operational Area, HMS FORTH has just handed over the task of patrolling the South Atlantic to HMS MEDWAY who has rotated from assisting Caribbean Islands with Hurricane relief.

“The Ship is supported on the waterfront by Royal Navy Engineers who form the Forward Support Unit, Archimedes. 52 Naval Personnel, including members of the Royal Marines, assist the daily running of the Mount Pleasant Complex in a range of areas, from Intelligence to Catering and other Logistic Support. I leave here with an even better understanding of the conditions our people live and work in and opportunities for the future.” (BFSAI)