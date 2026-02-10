Families of political prisoners protest outside Venezuela’s National Assembly, question amnesty bill

10th Tuesday, February 2026 - 20:59 UTC Full article

Protesters argued the draft, “as currently proposed,” would leave out more than half of political prisoners.

Families of political prisoners and activists gathered on Tuesday outside Venezuela’s National Assembly in central Caracas, calling for the release of detainees who remain behind bars and challenging the scope of a government-backed amnesty bill.

Protesters argued the draft, “as currently proposed,” would leave out more than half of political prisoners.

A parliamentary session scheduled for Tuesday was suspended late Monday, despite National Assembly leader Jorge Rodríguez having said the bill would be approved on an accelerated timetable, the same report said. Lawmakers, including Jorge Arreaza—linked to the group reviewing the proposal—met with relatives of detainees; by midday, no agreement had been reported.

The demonstration also coincided with criticism of renewed restrictions on recently released opposition figures. Juan Pablo Guanipa was placed under house arrest in Maracaibo, his son Ramón Guanipa said.

The amnesty bill cleared an initial legislative vote and is framed to cover cases tied to protests and political criticism.