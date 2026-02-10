UK appoints Cost of Living Champion to help poorest families and their energy bills

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has directly appointed Lord Richard Walker as the Government’s Cost of Living Champion. Lord Richard Walker will work across Government while enhancing partnerships with businesses, regulators, and a broad range of organizations to consider how the whole of Government can go further to deliver on its priority of easing the cost of living for families.

Lord Richard Walker said: “I’ve taken on this role for one reason: to get real results for families on the cost of living. Not to talk about it, but to help government focus on the things that genuinely make a difference.

“I’ll be bringing real-world business experience and a sense of urgency to this work, looking at the everyday areas that eat into household budgets and where consumers get a rough deal. Regulators are trying, but we need to be bolder in standing up for consumers and turning intent into action.”

Lord Walker brings a wealth of experience as a British entrepreneur and business leader. He has been a social advocate creating the Iceland Food Club: a unique interest-free microcredit scheme that has lifted tens of thousands out of food poverty. He is Chair of the Iceland Foods Charitable Foundation, which has donated over £38m to good causes.

The appointment builds on practical support already designed and delivered to ensure household budgets go further.

These include £150 off energy bills, with a further £150 off the poorest households, removing the two-child benefit cap, the roll out of free breakfast clubs, and further measures on childcare funding.

He will work closely with the No10 Policy Unit to provide ideas, advice and challenge on cost-of-living interventions, leveraging expertise and industry networks.

This role will sit alongside existing Government policy development, adding further expertise to ensure that no stone is left unturned when it comes to ensuring a fair deal for consumers. Lord Walker will report directly to the Prime Minister. This is an unpaid voluntary role.