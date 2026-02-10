UK tightens immigration policy, three countries to take back illegal migrants after visa threat

Removals of illegal migrants in the UK are at an all-time high, with 58,500 people removed or deported since the Labour government came into power (Pic REUTERS)

UK’s Home Secretary has announced that three African countries will have their visas to Britain downed if they don’t cooperate on returning deported illegal migrants and criminals to their countries of origin.

A month after Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood MP threatened visa penalties, Namibia and Angola agreed to cooperate on returns and now the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has also agreed to join just weeks after she stripped VIPs and decision makers of preferential visa treatment, as well as revoking fast-track visa processing services for all nationals.

Within three months, cooperation has been secured, and flights are already off the ground, showcasing the effectiveness of threatening visa penalties. These results show successful delivery of reforms set out by the Home Secretary in November, marking a major step forward in restoring order and control to the immigration system.

While Angola, Namibia and DRC are now cooperating on returns, other countries are still frustrating the returns process and not taking back their nationals who have no right to remain in the UK.

The Home Secretary has been clear that those who refuse to work with the UK on returns cannot expect a normal visa relationship, with further threats expected where countries are not cooperating.

The new approach follows the Prime Minister urging departments to pull every lever possible to restore order and control to the immigration system, and adopting a more transactional approach with countries depending on their cooperation on returns.

Removals of illegal migrants with no right to be in the UK are at an all-time high, with 58,500 people removed or deported since the Labor government came into power, and now over 3,000 nationals from these 3 countries could be eligible due to the cooperation received.

The move forms part of sweeping reforms being delivered by the Home Secretary to rip away the incentives that draw illegal migrants to Britain and ramp up removals of those with no right to be in the country.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood MP said: “My message is clear, if foreign governments refuse to accept the return of their citizens, then they will face consequences. Illegal migrants and dangerous criminals will now be removed and deported back to Angola, Namibia and the Democratic Republic of Congo. I will do what it takes to restore order and control to our borders”.