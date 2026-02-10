Why some managers click at certain clubs – and struggle at others

10th Tuesday, February 2026 - 02:16 UTC Full article

Photo: Shutterstock

Football often oversimplifies what it takes to succeed. When teams perform well, people attribute it to a “top manager.” But when they struggle, that same manager is suddenly seen as out of their depth. The truth is more complex.

A manager’s success typically depends on how well they fit with the club, the squad, and the timing of their arrival – factors that are often overlooked when discussions turn to Premier League winner odds and title expectations.

History shows that many respected managers thrive in one role but fail in another. This contrast often reveals more about the environment than the individual.

When tactics match the club’s direction

Some managers need the entire club working together for their strategies to succeed. Ruben Amorim’s success at Sporting CP illustrates this well. His approach focused on intensity, structure, and positional discipline. Sporting supported this vision, recruited players to match it, and trusted younger talent. Importantly, they were willing to give him time.

That level of alignment isn’t always present in other clubs. In places where recruitment is chaotic or immediate results are demanded, managers who depend on detailed systems can struggle. Without the appropriate players or patience, even the best ideas can fail.

Expectations

Expectations play a huge role in how a manager is evaluated. Some coaches excel when they have the freedom to build a team. Others perform better in clubs where immediate wins are crucial.

Graham Potter’s transition from Brighton to Chelsea shows how quickly situations can shift. At Brighton, Potter could experiment and develop players, even if results weren’t always ideal. At Chelsea, the pressure to succeed was immediate, the squad constantly changed, and the margin for error was very small. This environment didn’t match his strengths, and the results reflected that.

Different skills for different jobs

Different skills apply to various jobs. Managing a top club requires different abilities than building a team from scratch. At elite clubs, managing personalities and keeping the dressing room balanced often matters as much as tactics. Carlo Ancelotti has built his career on this skill, succeeding where others have faltered by maintaining calmness and keeping players engaged, which is often highlighted in broader analysis and football tips around elite-level management.

At smaller clubs, the emphasis is usually on coaching, organisation, and maximising limited resources. A manager who excels in one environment won't necessarily succeed in another.

Squad profile and recruitment

No system functions well without the right players. High-pressing football demands fitness and discipline, while possession-heavy styles require technical skill and composure.

Problems often arise when managers take over squads designed for a different style. Early struggles are almost guaranteed. Whether those challenges lead to long-term success depends on whether the club will adjust its recruitment strategy and demonstrate patience.

Timing can make or break a manager

Timing can either make or break a manager. Arriving at just the right moment can change everything. A fresh squad, a reset behind the scenes, or a clear direction can give a new manager the platform to thrive.

In contrast, stepping into a club mid-cycle, filled with ageing players or unresolved problems, poses a significantly tougher challenge. Even the best coaches can face setbacks due to bad timing, while others may benefit from circumstances that favour them.

Communication and connection

Finally, there’s the human aspect. Managers who communicate effectively, clearly share their ideas, and connect with fans often create more opportunities for themselves. In leagues with relentless scrutiny, that connection can be the difference between a project thriving or falling apart.

The bigger picture

Overall, managerial success isn’t simply black or white. It depends on fit, support, and circumstances. When everything comes together, managers can seem exceptional. When it doesn't, even the most promising appointments can struggle to find their footing.