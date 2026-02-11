Canada: 10 dead, dozens hurt in shooting at secondary school

At least 10 people were killed and dozens were injured in a shooting at a secondary school in Tumbler Ridge, in Canada’s British Columbia province, police said.

Among the dead is the person authorities believe carried out the attack, found inside the school with what police described as an apparent self-inflicted injury, according to the statement. “As part of the initial response to the active shooter, police entered the school to locate the threat… A person believed to be the shooter was also found deceased, with what appears to be a self-inflicted injury,” the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said, as cited in the report.

The RCMP said it began receiving reports at around 1:20 p.m. local time, and officers located multiple victims while searching the building. Six bodies were found inside the school, while two others were discovered at a related residence, authorities said.

Health officials said about 25 people were being treated for injuries at the local medical center, and two were airlifted with extremely serious wounds, according to police information.

Police said all remaining students and staff were evacuated “safely.” Officers also searched homes and properties to confirm there were no additional victims and said there were no other suspects.

AP reported that authorities believe the suspect was a woman, though police had not released her identity or a motive in the early stages of the investigation.