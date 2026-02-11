Milei calls Trump “an example of courage and leadership” in video sent to Latino Wall Street event

Milei said his government was seeking to “correct course” geopolitically and to return “to where we belong in the West, alongside the United States, Israel and the rest of the free world”

Argentine President Javier Milei called Donald Trump “an example of courage and leadership” in a video message sent to the Hispanic Prosperity Gala hosted by Latino Wall Street at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club in Florida, after receiving an Economic Freedom award, local outlets reported.

Milei said Trump’s leadership had been demonstrated in the hemisphere by “bringing Nicolás Maduro to justice,” using harsh language again to describe the Venezuelan leader in his remarks. Maduro had been captured in an operation in Venezuela and transported to the United States back in January 3rd.

In the recorded address, Milei said his government was seeking to “correct course” geopolitically and to return “to where we belong in the West, alongside the United States, Israel and the rest of the free world,” according to the version circulated by local media.

He also thanked organizers for inviting him to join the Board of Peace, an initiative promoted by Trump, and argued it aimed to bolster peace and security amid what he described as multilateral institutions’ “inaction,” according to the same message.

Milei further highlighted trade and investment agreements with the United States and framed trade liberalization as central to his economic agenda. “We believe trade is the best path to peace and prosperity,” he said, as quoted by local media from the video.

In closing, Milei listed domestic measures taken by his administration and referred to bills it seeks to advance during Congress’s extraordinary session, including initiatives on labor and security policy.