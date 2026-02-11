Poland and Italy decline to join Trump’s Board of Peace, citing doubts and constitutional limits

The board’s design has raised concerns among allied governments over its expanded remit and governance rules

Poland and Italy said they will not join U.S. President Donald Trump’s Board of Peace, adding to the list of Washington allies that are staying on the sidelines, at least for now.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk told a government meeting that, “taking into account certain national doubts regarding the shape of the board,” Poland would not join “under these circumstances,” while continuing to assess the initiative. “Our relations with the United States have been and will remain our priority, so if the circumstances change that will enable joining the work of the Board, we do not rule out any scenario,” he added.

In Italy, Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said Rome would also stay out because of an “insurmountable constitutional barrier.” “We cannot join the Board of Peace because there is an insurmountable constitutional barrier on Italy’s side,” he told Sky TG24, while saying Italy would be ready to contribute to reconstruction efforts aimed at “ensuring peace in the Middle East.”

The board’s design has raised concerns among allied governments over its expanded remit and governance rules. It was initially presented as a way to cement Gaza’s ceasefire, but Trump has framed it as a mechanism with broader ambitions to address global conflicts—prompting some countries to worry it could rival existing multilateral structures.

Another source of caution, as reflected in Reuters’ account of allied reactions, is that Russia and Belarus were invited to participate, contributing to a guarded approach among several Western capitals.

In Italy’s case, the government has argued that the constitution allows participation in international organizations only on equal terms with other states—conditions Rome says are not met by the current statute, which would grant the U.S. president extensive executive authority. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who has described her ties with Trump as close, said last month she had asked for changes to the board’s “configuration” to make Italian participation possible.

In Warsaw, Tusk was due to raise the issue later at a National Security Council meeting with President Karol Nawrocki, as Polish leaders weigh the implications of the U.S. invitation amid domestic debate.