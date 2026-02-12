6.1-magnitude quake hits Chile’s Coquimbo region; authorities rule out tsunami risk

12th Thursday, February 2026 - 21:34 UTC Full article

The shaking was felt across a broad swath of the country and in parts of neighbouring Argentina near the Andes

A magnitude-6.1 earthquake struck northern Chile on Thursday morning, with the epicentre in the Coquimbo region. Chile’s National Seismological Center (CSN) said the event occurred at 10:34:30 local time, locating it 13 km west of Punitaqui at preliminary coordinates of latitude -30.781 and longitude -71.613, with an estimated depth of 54 km.

Chile’s National Disaster Prevention and Response Service (Senapred) said it was monitoring the situation and gathering field information as technical agencies assessed any impact on infrastructure and basic services. In information carried by Chilean media, Senapred also said the quake did not meet the conditions for a tsunami on Chile’s coast, citing the Navy’s Hydrographic and Oceanographic Service (SHOA).

Local reports said the shaking was felt across a broad swath of the country and in parts of neighbouring Argentina near the Andes. In Coquimbo, early accounts included minor rockfalls on roads and precautionary inspections by municipal teams.

The same reporting included preliminary Mercalli intensity readings in communities across Coquimbo and nearby areas, indicating strong perceived shaking in some inland locations, while authorities continued to compile data for possible updates. Officials stressed that assessments were ongoing and operational details could be revised as technical reports progressed.

Chile sits atop the convergent boundary between the Nazca and South American plates, a geological setting that underpins the country’s frequent seismic activity. After the quake, authorities reiterated standard guidance to follow official channels for updates and report any damage to local emergency services where relevant.