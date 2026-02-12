Hundreds of tractors roll into Madrid as farmers protest CAP cuts and EU-Mercosur accord

Columns of tractors converged on Plaza de Colón from several starting points before moving along major avenues toward the Agriculture Ministry area

Thousands of farmers and ranchers, alongside hundreds of tractors, rallied in central Madrid on Wednesday to protest expected cuts in the next Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) and to denounce the European Union’s trade agreement with Mercosur, according to organisers and authorities.

The demonstration was called by Unión de Uniones de Agricultores y Ganaderos and the National Union of Independent Primary Sector Associations (Unaspi). Organisers claimed around 8,000 participants and 500 tractors, while Spain’s government delegation in Madrid put the turnout at 2,500 people and 367 tractors, adding that there were no major incidents.

Columns of tractors converged on Plaza de Colón from several starting points before moving along major avenues toward the Agriculture Ministry area, where the vehicles were not allowed to enter and the final rally took place.

Protesters carried banners and chanted slogans targeting both the CAP and Mercosur, including messages such as “No to Mercosur” and warnings that CAP cuts and trade liberalisation would undermine farm viability.

Luis Cortés, national coordinator of Unión de Uniones, said the mobilisation aimed to send a message to political leaders and warned that tractors could return to Madrid if positions are not revised. He also argued that “the Mercosur deal is not a good trade agreement”.

Unaspi president Miguel Ángel Aguilera echoed the criticism, saying European policies were “ruining” the sector and calling on lawmakers to change course.

Organisers focused their criticism on the impact they expect from the EU-Mercosur accord and on the budget outlook for the next CAP, arguing that both developments would tighten margins and accelerate farm closures.