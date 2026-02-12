UK cabinet chief removed after Epstein-linked backlash

The government described the move as “by mutual agreement,” but it follows weeks of speculation in Westminster about Downing Street’s confidence in Wormald

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Thursday agreed that Sir Chris Wormald would step down as Cabinet Secretary and head of the Civil Service, the most senior administrative role in the British state, as political pressure intensified over the Epstein controversy and the appointment of Lord Peter Mandelson.

The government described the move as “by mutual agreement,” but it follows weeks of speculation in Westminster about Downing Street’s confidence in Wormald and mounting criticism over senior vetting procedures.

The political trigger was the controversy surrounding Mandelson’s appointment as ambassador to the United States despite his past associations with financier Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted sex offender. Lawmakers and opposition figures questioned whether due diligence checks had been sufficiently robust before the nomination was approved. As Cabinet Secretary, Wormald held ultimate responsibility for overseeing ethical compliance and vetting for senior public appointments.

Starmer thanked him for “35 years of distinguished public service” and for the support he had provided over the past year. Wormald said it had been “an honour and a privilege” to lead the Civil Service.

His departure comes as part of a broader reset within the prime minister’s inner team, following the recent exit of his chief of staff and communications director, amid efforts to contain political fallout.

Wormald’s responsibilities will be temporarily shared by Catherine Little (Cabinet Office), Dame Antonia Romeo (Home Office), and James Bowler (Treasury) until a successor is appointed.

Reactions were swift. FDA union leader Dave Penman described the treatment of Wormald as “a new low” in the government’s relationship with the Civil Service. Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch said he was “the latest person” Starmer had “thrown under the bus,” while Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey questioned the stability of the administration.

Dame Antonia Romeo is widely viewed as the leading contender to replace him, which would make her the first woman to head the Civil Service. The appointment process will be overseen by the First Civil Service Commissioner.

The episode has sharpened scrutiny on internal governance and the robustness of ethical oversight at the highest levels of government, at a politically delicate moment for Starmer.