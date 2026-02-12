Venezuela reopens airspace as flight links restart after months of disruption

The reopening follows U.S. moves to roll back aviation limitations that were imposed amid heightened tension and military activity in the Caribbean and near Venezuelan airspace

Venezuela said it has reopened its commercial airspace after restrictions that had disrupted international routes since late 2025, a shift that airlines are beginning to translate into a phased return of flights to and from Caracas.

The reopening follows U.S. moves to roll back aviation limitations that were imposed amid heightened tension and military activity in the Caribbean and near Venezuelan airspace. In early January, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) ordered the closure of parts of the region’s airspace to U.S. carriers after U.S. strikes on Venezuela overnight, and issued operational warnings for non-U.S. airlines in the vicinity.

Industry signals have pointed to a gradual restart. Aviation trade publication FlightGlobal reported that American Airlines had positioned itself to be the first U.S. carrier to resume passenger service to Venezuela, pending government approvals, after the Trump administration directed officials to re-open the country’s airspace to commercial flights.

Venezuelan officials have framed the decision as the end of restrictions in place since November 2025. Anadolu Agency quoted Vice President and interim executive head Delcy Rodríguez as saying “all restrictions” on commercial airspace had been lifted, while urging airlines and investors to return.

Sanctions architecture has also shown adjustments. The U.S. Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) announced the issuance and amendment of Venezuela-related licenses, including General License 30B, authorizing certain transactions necessary to port and airport operations in Venezuela.

Industry stakeholders say any sustained recovery in connectivity will depend on the stability of permissions for key routes and the broader policy environment surrounding commercial aviation links.