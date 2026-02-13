Paraguay posts $162m trade deficit in January as exports decline

The BCP said exports were 4.2% lower than in January 2025

Paraguay recorded a US$ 162.2 million trade deficit in January after reporting US$ 1.2864 billion in exports and US$ 1.4486 billion in imports, according to the Central Bank of Paraguay’s (BCP) monthly foreign trade report.

The BCP said exports were 4.2% lower than in January 2025. By destination, Argentina (US$ 333.3 million; 39.5%), Brazil (US$ 277.1 million; 32.8%) and Chile (US$ 53.9 million; 6.4%) accounted for roughly four-fifths of total shipments during the month.

The report highlighted weakness in major staples. Beef exports amounted to US$ 110.4 million, down 21.4% year-on-year, alongside a drop in volumes. Shipments of soybeans also fell (US$ 253.0 million; -17.5%), underscoring a softer start to the year for key commodity lines.

At the same time, the BCP noted gains in selected items, including electricity and some processed products. Exports under Paraguay’s maquila regime—which supports export-oriented manufacturing—totaled US$ 112.1 million, up 46.9% from a year earlier.

Imports rose 1.4% year-on-year, driven by primary goods and agro-based manufactures, the report said. Among items contributing to the increase, the BCP cited corn for sowing and unmanufactured dried tobacco leaf, alongside other primary inputs.

On supplier countries, the central bank reported that China remained the leading source of imports, with a share of about 37%, followed by Brazil. The report linked China’s weight to products such as mobile phones, computers and tyres, among others.