Argentina’s CGT calls 24-hour general strike on the day lower house debates Milei’s labor reform

16th Monday, February 2026 - 17:11 UTC Full article

The CGT decided the walkout in an online meeting of its executive council and ruled out a street mobilization to Congress

Argentina’s main labor umbrella, the General Confederation of Labor (CGT), confirmed on Monday it will stage a 24-hour nationwide strike on the day the Chamber of Deputies debates President Javier Milei’s labor reform, hardening its stance as the bill enters the final stage of the legislative process after clearing the Senate.

The CGT decided the walkout in an online meeting of its executive council and ruled out a street mobilization to Congress, opting instead for a broad shutdown designed to showcase union leverage — particularly if transport unions join.

A pivotal endorsement is expected from the UTA, the powerful bus drivers’ union whose participation typically determines whether a national strike paralyzes daily life. “We are a confederated union and if the CGT calls a strike we will back the measure,” UTA sources were quoted as saying in local reporting.

The exact date hinges on the parliamentary timetable: the CGT says the strike will take place on the same day lawmakers debate the bill, which could be scheduled this week or delayed by political negotiations.

What the reform changes — and why tensions spiked

The bill cleared the Senate on Feb. 12 after an extended overnight session amid protests outside Congress, and must now be debated in the lower house.

Union leaders have singled out a provision added during Senate debate — referred to in coverage as Article 44 — over changes to pay during sick leave under certain conditions. CGT figures argue the clause cuts into core labor protections and say it was not part of the original set of amendments discussed with lawmakers, according to local media accounts.

On the government side, Senator Patricia Bullrich defended the approach and framed it as a response to alleged abuse: “There is a mafia of fake medical certificates and it has to end,” she told TN, while signaling possible tweaks to protect cases involving severe illness.

Lower-house hearings and a looming court fight

The CGT also decided its top leadership will appear on Wednesday before the Deputies’ Labor Legislation Committee as the lower house begins formal discussion of the Senate-approved text.

At the same time, the union confederation is preparing a legal strategy. Internal documents cited by Argentine outlets argue the reform violates constitutional protections and international labor commitments, and warn of court challenges if the bill becomes law.

The Milei administration is pushing to keep legislative momentum. The Senate-approved package includes measures aimed at easing hiring rules, recalibrating dismissal-related costs and tightening requirements around stoppages in essential services, alongside other negotiated provisions that helped secure passage.