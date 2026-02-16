Brazilian opposition announces legal action against Lula over Rio Carnival tribute

Brazil’s opposition said it will file complaints with the country’s electoral courts against President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, arguing that a Rio Carnival tribute staged by samba school Acadêmicos de Niterói amounted to illegal early campaigning funded, at least in part, with public money.

The row escalated after Sunday’s parade at the Sambadrome, which featured a towering statue of Lula and a storyline recounting his life — from a poor childhood in Brazil’s northeast to his rise as a union leader and national politician — months ahead of an October presidential election in which Lula is expected to seek another term.

Senator Flávio Bolsonaro, son of former president Jair Bolsonaro, said he would “quickly” ask the electoral courts to investigate what he described as “crimes” committed “with public money.” In social media posts, he accused Lula of raising taxes and using that revenue to run an early campaign, saying “the sweat of the Brazilian people” was being spent on a Carnival parade.

The right-leaning Novo party, linked to Minas Gerais Governor Romeu Zema, said it would seek Lula’s disqualification once he formally registers his candidacy later this year, claiming a mass cultural event was used to promote the president’s personal image.

Acadêmicos de Niterói denied any electoral intent. Parade writer Igor Ricardo told EFE the goal “was not electoral,” but to portray “the story of someone who came from below and overcame,” framing the theme as biographical rather than partisan.

Reuters reported that opponents had tried to halt the parade in advance and filed lawsuits alleging misuse of public funds and campaign symbolism, but several petitions were dismissed on procedural grounds or after courts accepted arguments that public financing is distributed broadly across samba schools.

Even so, Brazil’s electoral authorities have indicated the episode could still be examined, and — if a violation is found — a fine could range from 5,000 to 25,000 reais.