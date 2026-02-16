Milei to travel to the first Board of Peace summit and to meet with Trump

16th Monday, February 2026 - 06:51 UTC Full article

The gathering will mark the first formal meeting of the Board of Peace, an initiative launched by Trump to address major international conflicts. Photo: EFE/EPA/ Gian Ehrenzeller

Argentine President Javier Milei will travel to the United States this week to attend the inaugural summit of President Donald Trump’s “Board of Peace” and hold another meeting with Trump in Washington.

Milei is expected to depart Buenos Aires on a special flight on Wednesday and arrive in Washington early Thursday. In the US capital, he will join leaders from 26 other countries, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The gathering will mark the first formal meeting of the Board of Peace, an initiative launched by Trump to address major international conflicts. The body is set to unveil pledges exceeding US$5 billion for Gaza reconstruction and humanitarian assistance as part of its initial agenda.

Infobae said participants are expected to begin discussing possible pathways related to the long-running conflict in Gaza. The report noted Milei’s public alignment with Israel since Hamas’ October 2023 attack.

The Washington trip also comes as Milei’s administration seeks to advance a trade deal with the United States. The agreement is “nearly ready” to be sent to Argentina’s Congress. In a statement, the Office of the President said the deal aims to “reduce tariff and non-tariff barriers, facilitate trade in goods and services,” and modernize customs procedures, infrastructure and technology.

On Feb. 5, the US Embassy in Argentina announced a “U.S.–Argentina Agreement on Reciprocal Trade and Investment,” saying it lowers trade barriers and expands market access. Reuters also reported the signing of a bilateral trade and investment agreement on the same date.

On the Board of Peace’s funding rules, it was reported that the White House has asked participating countries for a US$1 billion contribution to secure a long-term seat, but that Argentina does not plan to pay. “We are not going to pay anything,” a government official told the outlet, according to the report.

Milei’s US agenda would continue in March with two additional events also: a Trump-called summit with allied Latin American presidents and, later, “Argentina Week” in Manhattan, a multi-day investor-focused event. Argentine Ambassador Alec Oxenford, quoted by Infobae, said the level of interest suggests the initiative arrives “at the right moment,” as Argentina pursues pro-market reforms and as the bilateral relationship deepens.