Petro to issue new temporary minimum wage decree after court suspension

16th Monday, February 2026 - 05:46 UTC Full article

Colombian President Gustavo Petro said he will issue “in the coming days” a temporary decree on the 2026 minimum wage after the Council of State ordered a provisional suspension of the government’s late-December decree setting the increase.

In a televised address, Petro said he will comply with the ruling by drafting a transitional decree and, for now, intends to keep the value of what he calls a “living wage” for 2026, while warning that the figure could still be revised “in line with new economic realities.”

The legal dispute escalated after the Council of State challenged the justification for the 23.7% raise and instructed the executive branch to issue a new decree—backed by stronger economic reasoning—within a maximum of eight days while the case is decided on its merits.

Petro has framed the “living wage” as tied to constitutional language on a “minimum, vital and mobile” remuneration. In comments reported by Colombian press, he said the temporary decree will respect the court’s order but will also adhere to what he views as constitutional requirements.

The government called a meeting of the tripartite wage-setting commission for Monday, 16 February, bringing together unions and business representatives to review updated studies and shape the new decree. Petro said he is seeking an agreement, but will proceed with the transitional act after the talks.

The debate has also been fuelled by speculation about a further adjustment to the “living wage,” and by Petro’s own references—cited by local outlets—to a figure of COP 2,155,000 per month as a benchmark for closing income gaps, drawing on economist Daniel Ossa’s analysis.

Petro also called for street demonstrations on Thursday, 19 February, urging supporters to mobilise in defence of the minimum wage and portraying the dispute as extending beyond legal arguments.