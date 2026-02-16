Uruguay's Conexión Ganadera case: founder’s daughter moved $15.9m, BCU says

Uruguay’s Conexión Ganadera investigation — a criminal case stemming from the collapse of a livestock-linked investment operation that led to fraud charges and, in some instances, money-laundering allegations — has moved forward after the Central Bank of Uruguay (BCU) sent prosecutors a report detailing bank transfers made by Marcela Carrasco, the daughter of Pablo Carrasco, a founder of the firm who is currently in pre-trial detention and charged with money laundering.

According to Montevideo Portal, the BCU document lists 85 transactions carried out between 2018 and 2025, originating from accounts at Uruguayan banks and routed to both domestic and overseas destinations, totaling US$ 15,893,591. Marcela Carrasco has been summoned to testify before prosecutor Enrique Rodríguez on Feb. 24, the same date on which other relatives tied to the case are expected to appear, including children of the late Gustavo Basso and Daniela Cabral, who has been charged with fraud and remains under house arrest, the outlet reported.

Where the money went, according to the BCU report

Montevideo Portal said the largest share of Marcela Carrasco’s transfers went to Puente Corredor de Bolsa S.A., totaling US$ 4,700,620, all reportedly sent in 2018. The report describes the entity as an investment intermediary rather than a bank, and notes that Carrasco appears as an authorized signatory on the account rather than necessarily the account holder — a distinction that may limit control over the final use of deposited funds depending on the account’s structure.

The BCU document also records euro transfers to Escuela de Escritores S.L. in Madrid totaling €14,210 (about US$ 16,900 as cited by the outlet). In addition, it lists nearly US$ 17,000 in transfers between 2024 and 2025 to Adhoc US LLC, described as a payments intermediary for international transfers; some of those transfers were made from Fundación Sophia, where Marcela Carrasco worked until recently, according to Montevideo Portal.

Other movements cited by the outlet include transfers to her own accounts in Spain in 2019 (in euros), additional dollar operations in 2018, 2024 and 2025, and marginal amounts in Uruguayan pesos.

A broader probe: charges and precautionary measures

The Conexión Ganadera case is being handled by a specialized prosecutor’s office and has involved charges and precautionary measures affecting central figures linked to the group, with related proceedings in insolvency court and disputes over assets connected to the investigation, according to Uruguayan press coverage.

Marcela Carrasco’s Feb. 24 appearance comes as prosecutors expand the roster of relatives and associates called to testify while examining money flows and potential criminal exposure tied to companies and transactions connected to the group under investigation.